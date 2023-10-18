Christiansen talks platform and strategy after launching Senate campaign Wednesday

Katrina Christiansen formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota's Senate seat up...
Katrina Christiansen formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota's Senate seat up for election in 2024.(Photo courtesy: Katrina Christiansen / Christiansen for Senate Facebook)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 18, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Katrina Christiansen, a Democrat, formally announced Wednesday that she is running against Kevin Cramer in the upcoming U.S. Senate race.

Christiansen is an engineering professor at the University of Jamestown. She ran for Senate back in 2022 against Senator John Hoeven but was unsuccessful in unseating him.

Christiansen says the problems that inspired her to run in 2022 are still plaguing the citizens of North Dakota. She says we see chaos in action in Washington and she feels that North Dakota needs someone who can get things done.

“This seat that Senator Cramer is in was held by a Democrat for almost 60 years from 1960-2018. I absolutely think it’s possible that a Democrat can win that seat back. The way that you do that is by sharing your story, and by showing people that you have the ability to do the work,” said Christiansen.

Christiansen says her platform will consist of representing North Dakotans and not special interests. She will also focus on healthcare costs and improving outcomes for children in the state. She says when North Dakotans hear the name Katrina for Senate, they think of a problem solver before they think of any partisan label. She says she is about helping people by solving problems.

Christiansen will be starting out with a launch tour in the next couple of weeks.

Your News Leader reached out to Senator Cramer’s campaign for comment about Christiansen’s announcement.

Senator Cramer said “I congratulate Ms. Christiansen on getting into the race and appreciate her willingness to step into the arena. Should I choose to run for re-election and we both win our respective Primaries, I look forward to a robust discussion of the issues important to our great state and nation.”

Previous Coverage:

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ronningen family
Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Friends say, Lindsey Watson, her husband Greg Cox, and their three kids were headed out of...
Parents killed in head-on crash with semitruck heading to vacation, leave 3 children behind
Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

Latest News

Magic City Discovery Center plans rooftop Halloween event
Magic City Discovery Center plans rooftop Halloween event
GameStop drive-by shooting
Storefront damaged from weekend drive-by shootings
Class-A & 9-Man Football Poll
Final Class-A & 9-Man Football Polls
First News at Five
SIDS and SUID: an interview with pediatrician Dr. Lisa Kozel