Christiansen formally announces run for North Dakota U.S. Senate seat

JAMESTOWN, N.D. (KFYR/KMOT) - Katrina Christiansen, a Jamestown engineering professor and a Democratic U.S. Senate candidate in 2022, formally announced her intentions to run for North Dakota’s Senate seat up for election in 2024, the seat currently held by Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-ND.

In a social media post Wednesday, Christiansen announced her desire to run to “fight for policies that create good-paying jobs, make health care more affordable and invest in education for all North Dakotans.”

Earlier this month Your News Leader reported that Christiansen had filed with the Federal Elections Commission for the race but had not yet launched a campaign.

Christiansen unsuccessfully challenged Sen. John Hoeven, R-ND, for his senate seat in the 2022 midterm elections.

