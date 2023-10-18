Arrest made in Bismarck drive-by shootings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - On October 15th, at approximately 7:30 a.m. Burleigh County Sheriff Deputies responded to the area of Ridgeland Drive for a report of a home with bullet holes in it. As the investigation progressed, deputies began receiving several other reports from residents with the same issue.

The other homes were all north of Hwy 1804 N. and west of US Hwy 83. These reports were confirmed, and Sheriff Deputies also received word that several homes within the city limits, specifically within the Sattler Sunrise Subdivision were reporting the same issue.

On Tuesday two suspects were arrested and a firearm seized by Burleigh County Sheriff Deputies.

At this time, the case remains open. If you are a homeowner in any of the listed areas, please check the exterior of your residence for bullet holes or damage consistent with being shot.

Anyone who discovers damage of this nature and lives outside of city limits please contact the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department at 701- 222-6651.

For anyone residing within the city limits please contact the Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.

At this time the incident appears to be isolated but is still under investigation.

