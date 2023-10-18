Antibiotic shortages persist into winter

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Several medications have been in short supply recently including ADHD meds, cancer drugs and some antibiotics. Amoxicillin, a commonly prescribed antibiotic for children, has been hard to come by since last winter.

If your kid can’t swallow pills, you’re not alone. Pharmacist Brennen Kuntz said plenty of parents are unable to get their small children to take tablets or capsules. Liquid amoxicillin is typically prescribed for ear infections and strep throat because it’s easy for kids to swallow. However, a lot of parents across the U.S. say they’ve been having a hard time getting it due to the increase in demand.

“With Covid, there was a lot of layoffs, had a lot of issues importing medications. A lot of our drug manufacturers are overseas, so that might have been another issue. I know since last year, once the shortage happens, then once sick season comes around, then you’re super short, and they just haven’t been able to really get caught back up,” Kuntz said.

The antibiotic bicillin also remains in short supply since the FDA listed it on its drug shortage list in April.

Bicillin is commonly used to treat syphilis and strep throat via a shot.

In a letter published by the FDA, Pfizer said one of the reasons for the shortage is the increase in syphilis cases, although Dr. Bertha Ayi said she hasn’t seen a significant increase in cases in her practice.

“In the early 2000s, most of the cases of syphilis, 85 percent were in men, and now we’re seeing more women with syphilis, and therefore more babies with syphilis,” said Dr. Ayi, who practices in the infectious diseases field at Essentia.

Pfizer, the only manufacturer of the antibiotic, estimates that supply issues should resolve sometime in 2024. In the meantime, doctors are left prescribing alternatives.

Dr. Ayi said an alternative to bicillin is doxycycline, which can be given to someone exposed to HIV to reduce their chances of developing syphilis. However, she says this method isn’t the standard treatment.

