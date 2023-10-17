Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building

WILLISTON, N.D. (KUMV) - A group is looking to start a new restaurant at the Williston’s old Outlaws building.

The Williston City Commission voted last week to approve up to $58,000 in STAR Fund grants to the Neilan Company to purchase the property, which shut down last year.

David Garcia is a member of the Neilan Company. He currently owns and operates “The Egg” and “Dabeno’s Bistro,” two restaurants in town. He said this new venture will be a family-friendly steakhouse.

“We think we can make that place busy again,” said Garcia.

Outlaws Bar and Grill closed permanently on August 15, 2022. The building, located on 9th Avenue NW near Wilkinson School, has been for sale since.

“It was a sad thing to happen, looking at that building empty. It’s a beautiful building just sitting empty,” said Garcia.

Garcia is aiming to have the site open by March.

Williston’s STAR Fund is generated through a one percent sales tax. A quarter of that tax goes towards creating more jobs and developing the community.

