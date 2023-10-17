Watermain replacements to come to University Avenue in Minot

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Minot Public Works is working on funding the replacement of several blocks of water lines.

Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Sorenson said they’re applying for a grant with the Department of Water Resources.

He said it would fund 60 percent of the project, and if they get it, they’ll know in December.

He said if they don’t get it, they’ll apply for the Drinking Water State Revolving Fund loan.

“Some of it’s over 100 years old, so we have water quality issues. We have frequent pipe breaks,” said Sorenson.

Sorensen said the replacements are now routine every year to replace 80 miles of aged pipes.

