Vehicle crashes into Broadway Liquor in Minot; at least one hurt

At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late Monday night.(none)
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late Monday night.

Details are limited, but a spokesperson for Minot Police said one person inside the business was taken to the hospital for injuries. It’s unclear whether they were an employee or a customer. The status of the driver is unclear.

The outside of the building was significantly damaged.

Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

