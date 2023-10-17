Vehicle crashes into Broadway Liquor in Minot; at least one hurt
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 12:43 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late Monday night.
Details are limited, but a spokesperson for Minot Police said one person inside the business was taken to the hospital for injuries. It’s unclear whether they were an employee or a customer. The status of the driver is unclear.
The outside of the building was significantly damaged.
