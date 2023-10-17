Vehicle crashes into Broadway Liquor in Minot; at least one hurt

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late Monday night.

Details are limited, but a spokesperson for Minot Police said one person inside the business was taken to the hospital for injuries. It’s unclear whether they were an employee or a customer. The status of the driver is unclear.

The outside of the building was significantly damaged.

Your News Leader will update as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.