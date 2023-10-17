Two arrested after homes and vehicles shot at over the weekend in Burleigh County

By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:10 PM CDT
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The Burleigh County Sheriff’s Department says numerous homes and vehicles were fired upon by a weapon in Burleigh County, including in Bismarck, over the course of Saturday night and into Sunday morning.

As of Tuesday around 4 p.m., two suspects have been arrested and a firearm has been seized by investigators with a joint investigative effort between local agencies.

The Sheriff’s Department is asking homeowners to check the exterior of their residences for bullet holes. Anyone who discovers damage outside of city limits is asked to contact the Sheriff’s Department at 701-222-6651. Anyone residing in Bismarck is asked to contact Bismarck Police at 701-223-1212.

