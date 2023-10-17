Terrorizing charge dismissed for Bismarck murder suspect

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Burleigh County prosecutors have dismissed a terrorizing charge against Bismarck teenager Corbin Lampert, who is accused of murder in a separate incident.

State’s Attorney Julie Lawyer says her office can’t prove the terrorizing charge because the victim is not answering their calls.

Lampert was arrested on June 27 on a charge he shot and killed 16-year-old Taryn Hobhein. He has denied the murder charge.

His trial is set for March 11.

