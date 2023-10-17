Survivor encourages others to take action during Breast Cancer Awareness Month

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Fargo woman is sharing her story, and the impact routine screening had in her battle, in hopes of encouraging others to take action during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Doctors say one in eight women will develop breast cancer within their lifetime, but Julie Spina didn’t expect to be one of them.

“It was hard. It was like I’m not sure if I’m ready for this,” Spina says. “What’s going to happen now? I knew what could happen.”

Spina was 64 years old when she was diagnosed. Doctors found a spot during a routine mammogram.

She gets them yearly because of her family history.

“My mother had breast cancer in her 70′s,” Spina adds. “I have two nieces who have breast cancer. One at 41 and one at 50.”

She went through 20 rounds of radiation before ringing the bell at the Sanford Roger Maris Cancer Center.

“That was probably the worst part,” she says. “I’m a breast cancer survivor. My last mammogram was clear, which was just last spring.”

“It’s definitely the most common cancer in the world,” Dr. Shelby Terstriep, a Medical Oncologist with Sanford Health, says. “We really want to take action during this month to try and find the cancer at the earliest possible stage that we can.”

Dr. Terstriep says women should start screening for breast cancer yearly at the age of 40, earlier if there’s a family history.

“The survival rate goes down based on the stage of cancer,” she adds. “At this point we think of stage 4 cancer as not curable, so we definitely want to find it earlier than that.”

Dr. Terstriep recommends women Google “The Gail Model” and plug in their information to better understand their risk.

“People who have a strong family history, we would have them get mammograms at 10 years prior to the youngest person diagnosed in their family,” Dr. Terstriep says.

“Mammograms, I’m not going to say they don’t hurt. They are uncomfortable,” Spina says. “They don’t last long, especially the part that’s uncomfortable. It takes 15 minutes total out of your day to get it done. If I would have waited, what would that have gotten me?”

Another way Dr. Terstriep and Spina recommend taking action this month is be participating in “Bras off Broadway.” Community members are encouraged to give to help families battling breast cancer.

