Study on Minot housing confirms needs

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A comprehensive housing study for Minot was presented at Monday’s city council meeting.

Brian Billingsley, community and economic development director, says the city collected data since June.

Their study states that 45 percent of renters are paying 30 percent or more of their income on housing costs. The city said 22 percent of owners pay 30 percent of their income on housing costs.

The study identified affordable rental housing for low to moderate incomes and affordable starter homes.

“The intent was to provide concrete data and evidence so that we can assess the health and growth of our community going forward and make intentional decisions on where to be involved and where to encourage growth,” said Harold Stewart, council member.

Stewart said incentivizing growth doesn’t always mean spending more taxpayer money.

He said there will be another presentation on Stantec’s findings in February or March.

