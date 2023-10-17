Study on Minot housing confirms needs

Study on Minot housing confirms needs
Study on Minot housing confirms needs(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:56 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - A comprehensive housing study for Minot was presented at Monday’s city council meeting.

Brian Billingsley, community and economic development director, says the city collected data since June.

Their study states that 45 percent of renters are paying 30 percent or more of their income on housing costs. The city said 22 percent of owners pay 30 percent of their income on housing costs.

The study identified affordable rental housing for low to moderate incomes and affordable starter homes.

“The intent was to provide concrete data and evidence so that we can assess the health and growth of our community going forward and make intentional decisions on where to be involved and where to encourage growth,” said Harold Stewart, council member.

Stewart said incentivizing growth doesn’t always mean spending more taxpayer money.

He said there will be another presentation on Stantec’s findings in February or March.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash near Ft. Rice
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's...
Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota

Latest News

A chef at The Walrus making a pasta dish
National Pasta Day: How North Dakota helps to make it happen
monster spray
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Monster Spray at a Watford City pharmacy
Cattle
Monitoring fall grazing can help spring forage production
Scotty's gets new flying saucers
Scotty’s gets new flying saucers
Eighth annual Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday in Minot
Eighth annual Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday in Minot