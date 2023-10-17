Scotty’s gets new flying saucers

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Scotty’s Drive-In recently installed some out-of-this-world decor on its sign.

Owner Kurt Dilger said he installed the new saucers last week after commissioning replicas of UFOs that were there nearly 20 years ago.

He said they’ve caused quite a buzz around town, and many restaurant patrons have commented about the new additions to him.

“We had so many people comment. We had high fives. When I go out and go shopping or something, someone’s always talking about it. We had, I think, it was over 1,500 people comment about it on Facebook,” Dilger said.

Dilger said for an even cooler sight, be sure to visit Scotty’s in the evening to see the saucers lit up.

