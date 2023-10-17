Parents attack Little League umpire after children say he was taking photos of them in bathroom

A Little League umpire has been arrested and is facing charges that include possession of child pornography. (Source: WFIE)
By Jill Lyman and Jordan Gartner
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:04 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. (WFIE/Gray News) - A Little League umpire is facing charges for allegedly taking photos of children in the bathroom.

WFIE reports that 18-year-old Stephen Custer has been charged with child exploitation, possession of child pornography and voyeurism.

Deputies in Warrick County said they were called to an area baseball field because of reports that parents were fighting an umpire.

Authorities said the parents told them the brawl started because their children came running out of the bathroom screaming that Custer had taken photos of them.

After the incident, deputies said they seized Custer’s electronic devices where they found 22 files of child sexual abuse material and seven files of voyeurism.

According to deputies, the voyeurism files were videos from several bathrooms showing boys using the urinals and stalls.

Custer was arrested Oct. 9 with a court date scheduled for Nov. 13.

Copyright 2023 WFIE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
At least one person was hurt after a vehicle crashed into the front of Broadway Liquor late...
UPDATE on Monday night’s vehicle crash into Broadway Liquor in Minot
UPDATE: Woman dies after crash near Ft. Rice
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's...
Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota

Latest News

Boynton Beach police are looking for a man who they say stole a car from a gas station with a...
Police searching for man who stole car from gas station with 2-year-old in back seat
A chef at The Walrus making a pasta dish
National Pasta Day: How North Dakota helps to make it happen
monster spray
Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Monster Spray at a Watford City pharmacy
Cattle
Monitoring fall grazing can help spring forage production
Scotty's gets new flying saucers
Scotty’s gets new flying saucers