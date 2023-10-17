Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip – Monster Spray at a Watford City pharmacy

WATFORD CITY, N.D. (KFYR) - It’s the time of year for ghosts and goblins, but hopefully, none of them are under your bed! If so, our “Off the Beaten Path: Return Trip” story has the remedy.

In 2014, Cliff Naylor traveled to a pharmacy in Watford City that whips up a spray just for scared kids. (Watch the full story in the video above.)

Some good news: you can still get your bottle of Monster Spray!

Barrett Pharmacy in Watford City is still mixing up the spray and filling orders for it.

They say the popularity of the product can be sporadic, but some weeks they still mix up five or six bottles.

Monster Spray is a totally free prescription — there’s no charge to customers for the spray bottle or the shipping anywhere in the world.

And it’s made it around the world — at the time of Cliff’s story in 2014, Monster Spray was shipped as far away as Bulgaria, New Zealand and Brazil!

They say after Cliff’s original story aired, requests shot up to more than thirty a week.

