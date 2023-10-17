NDHP conducting sobriety checkpoint in Dickinson area

Sobriety checkpoints
Sobriety checkpoints(MGN Online / Christian Sullivan / U.S. Air Force)
By KFYR-TV Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:43 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
STARK COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says impaired driving car crashes continue to be a threat on North Dakota’s roadways.

It reports through Oct. 6, 2023, there have been 75 fatal crashes on North Dakota roads resulting in 85 fatalities. Alcohol was a factor in 20% of those fatalities.

That’s why the Highway Patrol reports it will be conducting a planned sobriety checkpoint with the Dickinson Police Department on Friday, October 20. The Patrol says it will happen at a predetermined location in the Dickinson area.

In addition to the checkpoint, saturation patrols — meaning an increased number of police officers patrolling a specific area to look for impaired driving behavior — will be conducted in Stark County following the checkpoint on Friday and continuing throughout the weekend.

The North Dakota Highway Patrol is conducting these planned enforcements under the Vision Zero strategy and says it will release the results in the week following the event.

