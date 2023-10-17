National Pasta Day: How North Dakota helps to make it happen

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - For some people, it’s one of the happiest days of the year: National Pasta Day. This popular dish has more ties to North Dakota than you might think.

One of the key ingredients in pasta is usually durum wheat, and our state is one of its leading producers. 

Experts like Jim Peterson, the Policy and Marketing Director for the North Dakota Wheat Commission, say durum can’t be grown everywhere, and North Dakota meets the specific conditions durum needs to grow.

“Certainly our production here makes it possible for pasta to be on plates across the U.S., as well as internationally,” Peterson said.

According to Shawn Sanford, the manager at the Walrus, North Dakotans love their pasta, as evidenced by the amount of pasta dishes the restaurant cooks up each week. He said their most popular dish is either the alfredo or beef stroganoff.

“We sell a lot. I mean, we must have run out 20, 30 pastas out just at lunch today. So you do that times— and this is just a Tuesday— do it on a Friday night, or on a Friday, and it’s probably a couple hundred pasta dishes,” Sanford said.

For North Dakotans like DeAnne Lozensky, pasta is the core of her business. While she doesn’t use durum as a main component of her creations, she can speak to why people can’t get enough of this pantry staple.

“I think it’s comforting, number one. I think it’s a quick meal, and in a pinch, you can boil some water and have some pasta in about 9 minutes, at least, that’s in our case,” Lozensky said.

If you want to celebrate National Pasta Day, Lozenksy recommends making a new pasta dish at home. She said an easy recipe you can try is pasta alfredo.

If you want to keep celebrating pasta, World Pasta Day is October 25.

