Monitoring fall grazing can help spring forage production

Cattle
Cattle(WDAM)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:32 PM CDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The state’s extension office has found that heavy fall grazing can reduce forage production by 50 percent in the next growing season.

Forage is plant material eaten by livestock in pastures.

“Take half, leave half is gonna be the best bet for trying to make sure that your grass is gonna maintain its proper health. You know, going into the winter season, it’s taking energy just like any other plant and putting it into its root system. So, if you end up taking, you know, say, 70 percent of the above-ground growth, you know, you could end up robbing that plant in essence of some of its nutrition that it’s gonna need,” said Tyler Kralicek, extension agent.

Cool-season grasses make up a majority of pastures, and their new grass shoots start growing in the fall. If cattle graze the plants too low, it affects its growth or kills it.

The taller standing plants also help catch snow, which can help moisture levels in the spring.

