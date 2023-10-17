Minot City Council votes to cover 35% of streetlight system replacement

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Residents from Minot’s District 65 spoke out against paying a 70 percent cost share to replace the old lighting system at Monday’s City Council meeting.

City Engineer Lance Meyer said 51 percent of residents within the district turned in a letter of protest.

However, he said, it was not sufficient, because the North Dakota Century Code requires this type of protest to cover a majority of the land area.

Meyer said the letters from the residents only covered 38 percent of the land area.

Jennifer Rockwell, one of the residents who led the protest, said that detail was not communicated clearly, otherwise, they would have approached it differently.

“If everyone was asked, ensuring that their mail came through, because some people said they never even got their letter in the mail, and that they had a way to respond and understood the issue and their time constraints, that the area, which is what’s required, would be over the 50 percent mark,” said Rockwell.

City Manager Harold Stewart said a lot of the city infrastructure was built as far back as the sixties.

Council members Carrie Evans and Stephan Podrygula said their vote would set a precedent moving forward with future special assessments.

“Let’s try 35 percent, and I know it’s not going to satisfy the residents of the community, but at some point, we have to make hard decisions up here. This is unfortunately part of living in a community and in an infrastructure that’s deteriorating,” said Evans.

All council members but one voted in favor of updating the streetlight system.

