Minot City Council votes to cover 35% of streetlight system replacement

Streetlight in Minot's District 65
Streetlight in Minot's District 65(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:35 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – Residents from Minot’s District 65 spoke out against paying a 70 percent cost share to replace the old lighting system at Monday’s City Council meeting.

City Engineer Lance Meyer said 51 percent of residents within the district turned in a letter of protest.

However, he said, it was not sufficient, because the North Dakota Century Code requires this type of protest to cover a majority of the land area.

Meyer said the letters from the residents only covered 38 percent of the land area.

Jennifer Rockwell, one of the residents who led the protest, said that detail was not communicated clearly, otherwise, they would have approached it differently.

“If everyone was asked, ensuring that their mail came through, because some people said they never even got their letter in the mail, and that they had a way to respond and understood the issue and their time constraints, that the area, which is what’s required, would be over the 50 percent mark,” said Rockwell.

City Manager Harold Stewart said a lot of the city infrastructure was built as far back as the sixties.

Council members Carrie Evans and Stephan Podrygula said their vote would set a precedent moving forward with future special assessments.

“Let’s try 35 percent, and I know it’s not going to satisfy the residents of the community, but at some point, we have to make hard decisions up here. This is unfortunately part of living in a community and in an infrastructure that’s deteriorating,” said Evans.

All council members but one voted in favor of updating the streetlight system.

Previous coverage: Streetlight replacement draws some protest over payment

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era

Latest News

Sobriety checkpoints
NDHP conducting sobriety checkpoint in Dickinson area
Flood control project on Railroad Avenue in Minot
Flood control project update on Railroad Avenue in Minot
University Avenue in Minot
Watermain replacements to come to University Avenue in Minot
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami