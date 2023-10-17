Mandan High School students get real-world marketing experience taking over the Made in Mandan Instagram

MHS students talk about the Instagram takeover
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT
MANDAN, N.D. (KFYR) - Last spring Mandan High School students partnered with Mandan businesses to market their services through Instagram on the Made in Mandan’s Instagram Account.

In Mandan City Hall students are presenting what they learned during their social media marketing class to communication directors in the state.

“The best points that I can take away from this class are definitely the real-life experience. I know a big thing about high school is people want more work-based learning, rather than school-based. We can sit in classes all day, but a really good thing to know is to actually get out in the community and work with business leaders,” said Kelbi Pritchett, senior.

She says she would like to see more hands-on applications in other job fields.

The experience helped Pritchett get an internship using social media marketing, and she was able to apply what she learned.

Hirsch Florist was one of the businesses that partnered with the high school and says they would do it again.

“They were super nervous, but the more you came around and talked to him the more they got to know you know it was good. And then you got to email back and forth and they came and took pictures. Sometimes they thought they have it spot on and then we have to be like nope, that’s not it. So I think there was a learning curve for both sides actually,” Kaylee Welch, floral designer.

The students picked small businesses they were passionate about.

“So a lot of the feedback that we had got from them was mainly positive. But just some things that maybe we were engaging too much towards the younger audience and not enough towards our older audience,” said Pritchett.

She says some of the colors and designs were not to everyone’s taste, but engagement went up quite a bit.

The students produced graphics and tracked algorithms, hashtags and other interest metrics.

“I definitely liked learning how the different scheduled times for posting and the hashtags to get more interactions with the posts, and not even just for Instagram. I feel like it’s something that can be used across all platforms,” said Allison Unrath, junior.

The businesses also had access to the content to share on their own social media pages, and the student’s services were completely free.

The City of Mandan administration plans to partner with the class again next spring.

