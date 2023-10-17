Legislative Management Committee meets to discuss special legislative session

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Governor Doug Burgum issued an executive order on Tuesday morning to call a special session for the state legislature after the September 28 decision from the North Dakota Supreme Court, voiding part of the Office of Management and Budget bill.

In less than a week, both chambers will again be full of lawmakers eager to get the special session of the legislature started, get the business completed and get back to their everyday lives.

The Legislative Management Committee is meeting this week to discuss what will happen in the session.

“We reviewed the provisions contained within the OMB bill and put them in a form which adhered to the ruling of the North Dakota Supreme Court to the best of our ability,” said Rep. Mike Lefor, Chairman of Legislative Management, R-Dickinson.

Lefor says in previous meetings, the committee decided on 14 bills, seven dealing with appropriations and seven covering policy.

“A lot of this was put together in a very short time frame,” said Lefor.

When the court made this ruling, legislative management believed they would be allotted more time to address the issue. However, this was not the case, and they will now only have a week.

After what happened with the OMB bill in the court, Legislative Council members say going forward they will be more aware of the bill drafts.

“We will do a little bit of a self-analysis within the office as to how each bill should be drafted and to be aware of this opinion,” said John Bjornson, Legislative Council director.

A big concern for members of the council is what happens if a new bill is introduced by other colleagues.

“If there’s a couple other items that we absolutely have to address, I’m not closed to that, I don’t think we should be. We certainly should be mindful of the limited time that we do have,” said Sen. David Hogue, Vice Chairman of Legislative Management, R-Minot.

Legislative council members say there are only two ways a bill can be introduced in the session.

“One is bills that are approved by the legislative management, the second is the standard which is anyone can stand up on the floor, if you get two-thirds vote your bill is introduced,” said Emily Thompson, Legal Division Director, Legislative Council.

Committee members are hoping, because of the time constraint, that lawmakers will keep to the business at hand.

The legislative management committee will be meeting again on Friday to go over more of the drafts of the bills to get ready for Monday.

