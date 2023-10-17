French prosecutor says alleged attacker in school stabbing declared allegiance to Islamic State

A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday....
A teacher was killed and others were wounded in a France school knife attack on Friday. (Source: BFMTV/CNN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 8:28 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARIS (AP) — France’s anti-terror prosecutor said Tuesday that a suspected Islamic extremist declared allegiance to the Islamic State group before fatally stabbing a teacher in a school attack last week.

The prosecutor, Jean-François Ricard, said an audio recording in the suspect’s phone. In it, the alleged attacker declared allegiance to the Islamic State and expressed “his hatred for France, for the French, for democracy and the education he benefitted from in our country.”

The alleged attacker was a former pupil of the school in the northern town of Arras. A teacher was fatally stabbed in the neck and three other people injured in the assault that prompted France to raise its terror alert level and deploy extra security.

The prosecutor spoke at a press conference and took no questions.

Ricard said that shortly before the stabbing, the alleged attacker also recorded a 30-second video of himself in front of a war memorial.

In that video, the attacker “repeatedly attacked, in his own words, the values of the French. He expressed some particularly threatening views,” the prosecutor said.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Woman seriously injured in crash near Ft. Rice
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's...
Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota
Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh on NBC's Today Show
Hazen residents say they’re proud of how far Tigirlily Gold has come

Latest News

FILE - Former President Donald Trump, center, sits in the courtroom with his legal team before...
Donald Trump is returning to his civil fraud trial, but star witness Michael Cohen won’t be there
Williston's old Outlaws building set to become new restaurant.
Williston entrepreneur looking to start another restaurant at old Outlaws building
University Avenue in Minot
Watermain replacements to come to University Avenue in Minot
Carole Stovall, a participant in the Tomosynthesis Mammographic Imaging Screening Trial, poses...
Are 3D mammograms better than standard imaging? A diverse study aims to find out
Flood control project on Railroad Avenue in Minot
Flood control project update on Railroad Avenue in Minot