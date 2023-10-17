Flood control project update on Railroad Avenue in Minot

Flood control project on Railroad Avenue in Minot
Flood control project on Railroad Avenue in Minot(KMOT)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 10:38 PM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) – The ongoing flood control project has been continuing on Railroad Avenue in Minot.

Assistant Director of Public Works Jason Sorenson said it won’t be open to traffic until the end of the summer of 2024.

He said they’re working on constructing the flood wall and finishing up the groundwork.

Sorenson said it’s part of phase five.

“We have one that’s complete. Two and three are done as well. We’re currently designing four,” said Sorenson.

He said phase five costs $56 million.

