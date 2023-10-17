FCC wants to fine telecommunications company for 911 outages affecting the Dakotas

By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:45 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - The FCC wants to fine telecommunications company Lumen Technologies more than $860,000 for 911 outages and for failing to notify public safety call centers adequately when outages occurred.

The FCC says there were several 911 outages in North and South Dakota in February 2022.

It says Lumen did not notify the public safety call centers that were affected within a reasonable time so they could notify the public of other ways to reach them.

The FCC is proposing an $867,000 fine.

