Family of Minot liquor store employee credits first responders for life-saving efforts

Ronningen family
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:27 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – There are still a lot of unknowns following Monday night’s crash at Broadway Liquor in Minot, but more information has come to light, including the identity of the employee who was injured.

The family of 27-year-old Lacey Ronningen confirmed that she was the employee at Broadway Liquor who was injured when the vehicle crashed into the front of the building.

Lacey’s husband Andrew said she suffered several injuries including fractured bones and a ruptured liver and spleen. She is likely facing physical therapy, but they hope to move her out of the ICU late Tuesday.

Andrew thanked first responders in the area, adding that if not for their quick actions, the circumstances could have been much worse.

“If it wasn’t for all of the first responders that happened that night, my wife most likely would not be alive today. The one person that really stands out with this is Officer Becker. As soon as she got on scene, she ran to my wife who was impaled and she supported my wife. What she did went far and beyond the line of duty,” said Andrew.

As for the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the business, the 24-year-old man, his identity has not yet been released and his status is unclear. Police say he was taken to the hospital for injuries as well.

Meanwhile, Broadway Liquor posted on social media Tuesday that they will be closed for the foreseeable future while crews work on repairing the damage to the front of the building.

