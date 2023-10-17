Eighth annual Dancing for Special Stars Tuesday in Minot

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) – This evening in Minot, you have the chance to support athletes of all abilities in North Dakota and cheer on some local celebrities and dancers.

Special Olympics North Dakota is hosting its eighth annual Dancing for Special Stars at Ann Nicole Nelson Hall.

A local “celebrity” is paired up with a dancer and they put together a dance routine to music.

This year there are six teams, and you may recognize some familiar faces on stage.

Leadership with Special Olympics North Dakota says it’s great they’ve been able to continue with this event for eight years.

“This is a great way for the community to really feel that inclusivity and showing our athletes that they can do different things in the community, whether it’s sports, whether it’s dancing, whether it’s social, jobs and so forth within the whole town,” said Nancy Hanson, Special Olympics ND President.

Hanson says they’re adding something a little different this year: they’ll have a Mirabal trophy winner as well as a people’s choice winner.

Tickets are $25 and can be bought at the door.

The show begins at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.