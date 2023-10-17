Crews train for hazardous materials situations

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A toxic train derailment in East Palestine, Ohio, made headlines earlier this year when thousands of people had to evacuate their homes to escape the hazardous fumes.

Less than a month later a similar situation happened here in North Dakota, when more than two dozen train cars derailed and spilled hazardous material near Wyndmere.

Crews in Bismarck were training to assess similar situations on Tuesday.

The North Dakota National Guard’s 81st Civil Support Team, Bismarck Fire Department and other agencies were working together to identify an airborne toxin in the exercise. They practiced in hazmat suits and used a mobile lab to analyze and determine what the toxin was.

“We’re an all hazards department. So we look at a lot of different things, a lot of different capabilities. Our responsibilities range from not only fire calls, E.M.S. calls but also hazardous materials released and things like that we can respond on,” said Bismarck Deputy Fire Chief Brooks Martin.

The Civil Support Teams does a hazardous material recertification exercise every 18 months.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.