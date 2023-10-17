Counties in contract with Ward Juvenile Detention Center

By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Ward County’s juvenile detention center now has a contract with several counties.

Paul Olthoff said there are three juvenile detention centers across the state.

He also said they’ve frequently partnered with other counties over the years.

“They’re still paying the same amounts, so nothing is really changing right now. We’re just getting it on paper that we have a valid contract,” said Olthoff.

He said they currently have six residents at the juvenile detention facility.

