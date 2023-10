BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man has pleaded guilty to raping a teenager at a Bismarck hotel.

Authorities say in May, 34-year-old Deandre Jones pulled a girl into his room and sexually assaulted her.

Police say Jones’ DNA matched the DNA taken from the victim. Jones will be sentenced in January.

