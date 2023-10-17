Bismarck man arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing incident

Bismarck man arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing incident
Bismarck man arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing incident
By Bella Kraft
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of stabbing another man with a knife.

Police say they arrested 51-year-old Lucio Cruz after responding to a report of a man who had been stabbed during an argument.

They found the victim with a puncture wound to his left thigh.

Authorities say the man told them he got into an argument with Cruz, who then stabbed him.

