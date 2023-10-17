Bismarck man arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing incident
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 3:43 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of stabbing another man with a knife.
Police say they arrested 51-year-old Lucio Cruz after responding to a report of a man who had been stabbed during an argument.
They found the victim with a puncture wound to his left thigh.
Authorities say the man told them he got into an argument with Cruz, who then stabbed him.
