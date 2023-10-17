Bismarck man arrested for aggravated assault after stabbing incident

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A Bismarck man is accused of stabbing another man with a knife.

Police say they arrested 51-year-old Lucio Cruz after responding to a report of a man who had been stabbed during an argument.

They found the victim with a puncture wound to his left thigh.

Authorities say the man told them he got into an argument with Cruz, who then stabbed him.

