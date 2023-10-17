Airport looks to reduce wetlands near runways to make flights safer

A plane preparing for takeoff
A plane preparing for takeoff(KMOT-TV)
By Crystal Kwaw
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 5:37 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
MINOT, N.D (KMOT) - Minot International Airport is working on a wildlife mitigation project to make it safer for planes to take off and land.

Jennifer Eckmann, airport director, said there are wetlands near their runways and they’re pursuing options to install a drainage system.

She said the airport purchased wetland areas away from the runways to offset their mitigation.

It’s an estimated $6 million cost funded by various federal grants and the city’s share is estimated at around 5 percent.

