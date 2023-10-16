Woman seriously injured in crash near Ft. Rice

((MGN))
By Reggie Yarsky
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:13 PM CDT
MORTON COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - The North Dakota Highway Patrol says a 68-year-old Mandan woman was seriously injured in a car accident on Highway 1806, just north of Fort Rice Monday morning.

NDHP says the woman was driving south on 1806 when her car crossed the center line, hit a semi-truck traveling north head-on and ended up in the ditch.

Police say the woman had to be extricated from the vehicle and was taken to Sanford Hospital with serious, life-threatening injuries.

Police say the semi-driver was not injured.

NDHP says the crash remains under investigation.

