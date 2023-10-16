Under construction: new addition to McIntosh School

Crews prepare to pour footings on the new addition to the McIntosh, South Dakota, school
By Jody Kerzman
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 7:02 PM CDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MCINTOSH, S.D. (KFYR) - Students in one small South Dakota town will soon attend classes in a brand-new building.

Crews spent last week preparing to pour the footings for a new addition to the McIntosh School.

The addition will include new classrooms for pre-kindergarten through eighth grade.

School leaders say it’s a long over-due project. There is asbestos in the current school building, as well as plumbing and electrical issues. The two-story building also isn’t easily accessible.

They hope this new building might also attract more people to their community.

“We’re trying to save the town by building new things and have more opportunities for businesses to come to town and help promote the area,” said Superintendent Tyler Mareska.

The new addition should be finished by June.

The total price is expected to be about $9.5 million. The district is paying for it with school savings and federal school relief funds.

Phase two of the project could start in as little as three years; that would include a new high school and gym.

