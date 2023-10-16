Third quarter campaign finances update: Burgum donations hold steady, Montana Senate candidates post strong showings

BISMARCK, N.D. (KUMV) - The latest national campaign finance reports have been released. These cover the Presidential, Senate and House campaigns from July through September.

We’re 13 months away from the presidential election, and North Dakota Governor Doug Burgum is still in the race. However, similar to his poll numbers, fundraising has held steady, bolstered by his own finances.

In the third quarter report, posted on Sunday, Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September. This is low compared to GOP frontrunners former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron Desantis, who raised $24.5 million and $11.1 million respectively.

Burgum’s fundraising amounts are similar to other candidates at or around his level. For example, former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie and former Vice President Mike Pence raised $3.7 million and $3.3 million respectively.

The biggest difference between Burgum and the rest of the field is Burgum had to use his own money again this quarter. Of his $3.4 million raised, $2 million was from himself, meaning donors and PAC’s gave Burgum just about $1.4 million. It’s similar to his second quarter numbers, where he raised $11.7 million, with just $1.5 coming from donors and PAC’s.

Burgum has personally spent $12.2 million on his campaign. Only Vivek Ramaswamy has spent more, at $15.2 million.

“As we enter the fourth quarter, additional time and attention will again be invested in the early states that will begin to determine the Republican nominee,” said Lance Trover, campaign spokesman in a statement.

According to Politico, Burgum still has a way to go to be able to qualify for the third GOP debate in Miami next month. Burgum needs to poll at least four percent in several state and national polls and have 70,000 donors to qualify.

Regardless of whether Burgum makes the debate stage or not, he will continue his campaign at least through February, going through the New Hampshire primary and the Nevada GOP caucus.

As Montanans are deciding on their next senator in 2024, both candidates currently running for the position say they’ve had a strong showing in their campaigning.

Sen. Jon Tester, D-MT, is running for a fourth term next year. Tester’s campaign report shows they raised $5 million. His campaign manager says this is a record amount for an off-year quarter three Montana Senate race. Only about $383 thousand of that amount is from PAC’s.

“The powerful grassroots support behind Jon Tester this year leaves no question: Montanans are fired up to keep the dirt farmer from Big Sandy in the United States Senate,” said Shelbi Dantic, Montanans for Tester campaign manager.

Tester spent $2.5 million for that quarter and has more than $13 million on hand.

Tester’s only challenger so far, Tim Sheehy, posted over $2.8 million with about $650,000 coming from PAC’s and himself.

“Our campaign is growing stronger every day, and it’s clear the people of Montana want a new generation of conservative leadership to represent them in Washington. Together, we’re going to finally retire Jon Tester, take back the Senate and save our country,” said Sheehy in a statement.

Sheehy spent $1.7 million in the third quarter and has $1.1 million on hand.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.