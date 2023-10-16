Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history

PEMBINA COUNTY, N.D. (KFYR) - A fish long missing from a tributary of the Red River in northeastern North Dakota was reintroduced in late September.

The North Dakota Game and Fish Department, for the first time in the agency’s history, released 1,000 six to nine-inch lake sturgeon raised in the Valley City National Fish Hatchery, into the Pembina River to reestablish a population of fish that can live long and grow large.

“There are some historical records of lake sturgeon presence in the Pembina River, but due to several factors such as overfishing and then habitat degradation due to the construction of dams and whatnot, the population of lake sturgeon dwindled and eventually disappeared,” said Todd Caspers, North Dakota Game and Fish Department fisheries biologist.

Lake sturgeon also at one time vanished from their historic range in the Red River and tributaries in Minnesota.

“In an attempt to reestablish the population of lake sturgeon in the Red River watershed, which was part of their native range, the Minnesota DNR has actually been stocking lake sturgeon in various places throughout the Red River watershed since about 1997,” said Caspers. “These efforts have been successful at re-establishing the species in the Red River and some of those tributary rivers in Minnesota. And they’re actually seeing adult sturgeon that are attempting to spawn on their own in several places now.”

Hopefully, in time, the lake sturgeon stocked in the Pembina River will reestablish and help contribute to the Red River watershed population at large.

“They can live, you know, anywhere from 40 years or even more, and they don’t generally reach sexual maturity until they’re 15 to 20 years of age or so. And they can grow quite large. I mean, there’s, you know, sturgeon that can reach several hundred pounds,” said Caspers.

While there’s historical documentation of lake sturgeon weighing more than 100 pounds in the Pembina River, it will 50 years or more for these fish to grow to that size.

