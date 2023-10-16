Staying healthy during Halloween festivities

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Halloween festivities have already started, and that means kids will have access to more treats and candy.

There are some helpful guidelines parents can follow to make sure their kids have a good Halloween, while also watching their nutrition.

Parents can help children create healthy eating habits, such as stopping when they are full and listening to their bodies.

Limiting events with treats, like Trunk or Treats, can also help parents manage how much candy the kids are getting.

“It is important to establish healthy eating behaviors, and so we don’t want to restrict these foods for our children because that can set up other issues later down the road. So really encouraging healthful snacks and meals prior to going out trick or treating or going out to events,” said Katie Johnke, Bismarck Burleigh County Health nutrition services coordinator.

She says there is not a set amount of candy that is good to encourage, and that letting them indulge for one night can be fun for the kids, but that it’s important to make sure to resume healthy habits the other days.

