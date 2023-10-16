State Archives celebrates American Archives Month

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is American Archives Month, and archives around the country are celebrating and working on ways to make people aware of their existence. This includes the state archives in North Dakota.

Sarah Walker, the head of reference services at the ND State Archives, says they are doing a variety of things to celebrate.

She says they have created social media posts specifically for this month. They are doing a hashtag party with other libraries, museums and archives across the state. They will also be offering behind-the-scenes tours of the archives for members of the public. Archivists will also be showcasing different collections in the State Museum’s corridor of history.

“Although we are celebrating American Archives Month this month, we celebrate our archives year-round. People are always welcome to come in. We always want to see people coming for tours and research purposes. We love to see people coming in and using our collections, that is what we are here for,” said Walker.

Walker says if you are looking to conduct research, the archives have many different resources to help, from manuscript collections that document events going on in various areas of the state, to state records series and newspapers.

