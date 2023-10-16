State Archives celebrates American Archives Month

ND State Archives storage
ND State Archives storage(KFYR-TV)
By Justin Gick
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 2:35 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - October is American Archives Month, and archives around the country are celebrating and working on ways to make people aware of their existence. This includes the state archives in North Dakota.

Sarah Walker, the head of reference services at the ND State Archives, says they are doing a variety of things to celebrate.

She says they have created social media posts specifically for this month. They are doing a hashtag party with other libraries, museums and archives across the state. They will also be offering behind-the-scenes tours of the archives for members of the public. Archivists will also be showcasing different collections in the State Museum’s corridor of history.

“Although we are celebrating American Archives Month this month, we celebrate our archives year-round. People are always welcome to come in. We always want to see people coming for tours and research purposes. We love to see people coming in and using our collections, that is what we are here for,” said Walker.

Walker says if you are looking to conduct research, the archives have many different resources to help, from manuscript collections that document events going on in various areas of the state, to state records series and newspapers.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

Latest News

Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
First News at Noon
First News at Noon Weather 10/16/2023
Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September.
Third quarter campaign finances update: Burgum donations hold steady, Montana Senate candidates post strong showings
Sheila Peterson, ND's Teacher of the Year
ND Teacher of the Year shares her success with coworkers