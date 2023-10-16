Senator Kevin Cramer sends off ND troops to southern border

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - North Dakota Senator Kevin Cramer is responding to Texas Governor Greg Abbot’s call to send troops to the southern border.

Sunday, the Senator’s team announced Cramer, who is a member of the Senate Armed Services Committee, visited Jamestown to send off the troops with the North Dakota National Guard’s 817th Engineer Company.

His team says the troops will be deployed there for one year in response to Abbot asking for resources to combat illegal activity at the border and ensure the safety and security of Americans.

“I am struck at this moment, during these times, when so much is asked of the most blessed people in the world. You all step up in such big ways,” Cramer said. “As a nation, we exercise global responsibilities while also protecting the home front, and no one does it better than the North Dakota National Guard. We owe a special debt of gratitude to the soldiers, their families, and their employers, who all sacrifice for every mission. Your mission at the southwest border is a crucial one. The more than 100,000 fentanyl deaths every year are the fatalities of an invasion at our border. Whenever I visit the border and see the masses of people coming across illegally, I am often moved by how many young children are among the immigrants seeking help, and the compassion of our border protectors as they deal with a crisis created by bad policies coming out of the White House. Your military might and your compassionate hearts are symbols of American strength. Forgive us when we do not say thank you enough, but know I will pray for you all as you carry out a most noble mission.”

