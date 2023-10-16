NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami

NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami
NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami
By Joe Skurzewski
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:41 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
MIAMI, Fla. (KFYR/KMOT/KUMV/KQCD) – NBC News will host the next Republican Presidential primary debate, the network announced Monday.

The debate will take place at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County, in Miami, Florida, on Wednesday, Nov. 8.

Moderators have yet to be announced for the debate.

Candidates have until Monday, Nov. 6 to qualify.

According to Politico, four candidates have already met the qualifications— former President Donald Trump, Gov. Ron DeSantis, R-Fla., businessman Vivek Ramaswamy, and Nikki Haley, former South Carolina Governor and former U.S. Ambassador to the U.N.

Former President Trump has already indicated he intends to skip the debate.

Gov. Doug Burgum, R-ND, has yet to meet the fundraising or polling requirements.

According to Politico, candidates must hit at least 4 percent in two national polls, or 4 percent in one national poll as well as two separate early-primary states. Candidates must also have 70,000 individual donors.

Earlier this month, Burgum’s campaign indicated that they were within 10,000 of the 70,000 mark.

Your News Leader reported last week that the governor was offering $20 gas cards for new $1 donors, mirroring a similar tactic he used to qualify for the first debate in August in Milwaukee.

The debate is at 7 p.m. CT on NBC.

