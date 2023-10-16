Missing 61 year-old Wisconsin woman could be in North Dakota

Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's...
Claudine, M. Leibl, 61, could possibly be in the Fairmount, ND, area looking for her father's gravesite.(KVLY)
By Bobby Falat
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 1:42 PM CDT|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FARGO, N.D. (Valley News Live) - A Wisconsin woman who’s been missing since Wednesday, Aug. 23, could possibly be somewhere in the eastern part of North Dakota.

According to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office, 61 year-old Claudine M. Leibl, left Montana that day with a final destination somewhere in Wisconsin.

Investigators tell Valley News Live that along the way she may have made a stop in Fairmount, North Dakota, to locate her father’s gravesite.

Officials say that her phone has been inactive since Sept. 11, and hasn’t contacted any family of friends.

Leibl is 5-feet 4-inches tall, 120 pounds with blonde hair and blue eyes. She is driving a 2007 Toyota FJ Cruiser with Wisconsin license plate AAF4135.

If you see Leibl or her vehicle, contact your local law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2023 KVLY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

Latest News

FILE - Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg filed a federal lawsuit against Rep. Jim Jordan...
MT Congressman Matt Rosendale shares thoughts on House Speaker latest
NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami
NBC News to host third GOP Presidential Primary Debate in Miami
Bis-Man Transit app
Bis-Man Transit launches new CAT Bus Tracking Mobile App
FULL CLIP: North Dakota's Tigirlily Gold performed on "Today with Hoda and Jenna" Monday
Woman seriously injured in crash near Ft. Rice