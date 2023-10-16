Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State volleyball head coach Alex Lehocky has been placed on administrative leave, the university’s athletic director confirmed on Monday.

“We can confirm that Coach Lehocky was put on administrative leave and that Coach (Alex) Courtney is the interim head coach of the volleyball program. There will be no further comment from Minot State University at this time,” said Athletic Director Kevin Forde in an email.

Sources close to the volleyball team say that players were not told why Lehocky was put on leave. The sources say she did not travel with the team on a trip to Aberdeen, S.D., over the weekend.

Lehocky joined the program in January 2022 after coaching at New Mexico Junior College.

Now-interim Head Coach Alex Courtney joined the program in April 2022 as an assistant.

The Beavers are 2-18 this season with one month remaining in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.