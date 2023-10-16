Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave

Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave(KMOT-TV)
By Zach Keenan
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 3:21 PM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MINOT, N.D. (KMOT) - Minot State volleyball head coach Alex Lehocky has been placed on administrative leave, the university’s athletic director confirmed on Monday.

“We can confirm that Coach Lehocky was put on administrative leave and that Coach (Alex) Courtney is the interim head coach of the volleyball program. There will be no further comment from Minot State University at this time,” said Athletic Director Kevin Forde in an email.

Sources close to the volleyball team say that players were not told why Lehocky was put on leave. The sources say she did not travel with the team on a trip to Aberdeen, S.D., over the weekend.

Lehocky joined the program in January 2022 after coaching at New Mexico Junior College.

Now-interim Head Coach Alex Courtney joined the program in April 2022 as an assistant.

The Beavers are 2-18 this season with one month remaining in the regular season.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

Latest News

ND State Archives storage
State Archives celebrates American Archives Month
Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September.
Third quarter campaign finances update: Burgum donations hold steady, Montana Senate candidates post strong showings
Sheila Peterson, ND's Teacher of the Year
ND Teacher of the Year shares her success with coworkers
New CAT App available
Bis-Man Transit Announces New CAT Bus Tracking Mobile App
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Weather 10/15/23