Hazen residents say they’re proud of how far Tigirlily Gold has come

HAZEN, N.D. (KFYR) - Monday morning, Tigirlily Gold duo Kendra and Krista Slaubaugh performed live on NBC’s Today Show. Originally from Hazen, the two sisters now live in Nashville and are taking the music world by storm.

Kendra and Krista have come a long way since performing for North Dakota Today.

In September, they sang the national anthem at Lambeau Field, and on Monday, they performed their hit song “Shoot Tequila” on NBC’s Today show. We visited Bee’s Cafe in Hazen to ask locals what they think of the country music duo’s progress.

“They’re amazing young ladies from Hazen, North Dakota. We’ve known them since they were little, and we try to follow them,” Jacqueline Neuberger said.

“I’ve seen them in the park over here on our fall festival days, and I love the duo, they’re awesome,” Geno Gress said.

“I’ve heard a few of their songs, and they sound great. I look forward to seeing them in concert sometime,” Randy Emgarten said.

“Oh, I love to hear the Tigirlilies, they’re really good,” Caroline Goetz said.

Overall, it seems locals are proud to say Tigirlily Gold has its roots in Hazen. The singers are currently on tour, and their next concert will be on October 21 at Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry House.

Tigirlily Gold’s website says “Shoot Tequila” has over 60 million views across their social media platforms.

