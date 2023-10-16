Fort Totten Indian Boarding School awarded by National Park Service

FORT TOTTEN, N.D. (KFYR) - A building that has been home to many organizations over the years will be updated.

The Fort Totten Indian Boarding School received a grant of just over $50,000 from the National Park Service.

The site was listed in the National Register of Historic Places in 1971, with a focus on military history.

The site will also showcase the time it was property of the Bureau of Indian Affairs, and how it was an Indian boarding school until 1935.

It also served as a tuberculosis preventorium run by the federal government, and lastly as a school for the Spirit Lake Reservation.

“All the perspective, there is a tendency you kind of get a little more vague in overview within the last fifty years. So we really want to get that history detailed into the record so that it is balanced. We are trying to tell as complete of a story as we are able to,” said Lorna Meidinger with the State Historical Society.

She says she hopes to gather additional stories about the site.

It’s at the Fort Totten State Historic Site near Devils Lake.

