Bismarck High hops to No. 3 in state rankings heading into final week of regular season

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Sportscasters and Sportswriters voted on new AAA and AA polls.

The biggest change is in AAA, with Minot moving up to No. 2, Bismarck moving up to No. 3, and Sheyenne falling to No. 4.

In AA, the only change is a flip between No. 4 and No. 5.

AAA Poll

Shanley (23) — 8-0 Record — 119 points — Last week: 1st Minot (1) — 7-1 Record — 97 points — Last week: 3rd Bismarck — 6-2 Record — 71 points — Last week: 4th Sheyenne — 6-2 Record — 46 points — Last week: 2nd Davies — 4-4 Record — 22 points — Last week: Tied for 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Mandan (4-4)

AA Poll

Fargo North (22) — 8-0 Record — 110 points — Last week: 1st Fargo South — 5-3 Record — 85 points — Last week: 2nd Dickinson — 6-2 Record — 67 points — Last week: 3rd Red River — 5-3 Record — 44 points — Last week: 5th Jamestown — 5-3 Record — 13 points — Last week: 4th

Others Receiving Votes: Horace (4-4)

