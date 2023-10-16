Bismarck High hops to No. 3 in state rankings heading into final week of regular season

AAA & AA Football Polls
AAA & AA Football Polls(KFYR-TV)
By Jeff Roberts
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:00 PM CDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Heading into the final week of the regular season, the Sportscasters and Sportswriters voted on new AAA and AA polls.

The biggest change is in AAA, with Minot moving up to No. 2, Bismarck moving up to No. 3, and Sheyenne falling to No. 4.

In AA, the only change is a flip between No. 4 and No. 5.

AAA Poll

  1. Shanley (23) — 8-0 Record — 119 points — Last week: 1st
  2. Minot (1) — 7-1 Record — 97 points — Last week: 3rd
  3. Bismarck — 6-2 Record — 71 points — Last week: 4th
  4. Sheyenne — 6-2 Record — 46 points — Last week: 2nd
  5. Davies — 4-4 Record — 22 points — Last week: Tied for 5th

Others Receiving Votes: Mandan (4-4)

AA Poll

  1. Fargo North (22) — 8-0 Record — 110 points — Last week: 1st
  2. Fargo South — 5-3 Record — 85 points — Last week: 2nd
  3. Dickinson — 6-2 Record — 67 points — Last week: 3rd
  4. Red River — 5-3 Record — 44 points — Last week: 5th
  5. Jamestown — 5-3 Record — 13 points — Last week: 4th

Others Receiving Votes: Horace (4-4)

