Bis-Man Transit launches new CAT Bus Tracking Mobile App

Bis-Man Transit app
Bis-Man Transit app(KFYR-TV)
By Maiya Fleck
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 5:26 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new bus-tracking mobile app is available for Bis-Man Transit riders.

Passengers can download the “Passio Go” app to their smartphones to see arrival times and bus locations in real-time.   

The app will also offer information about routes and schedules for the Capital Area Transit, and users can set arrival alerts and tag their personal routes.

“So it’s a lot more functional and user-friendly than services we have had in the past. So our hope is that we are going to be able to get some new ridership out of this and expand the service and see some upward trends in our ridership,” said Deidre Hughes, Bis-Man Transit.

There are six routes and you can flag down a bus anywhere on that route. It will also help them collect data about future planning.

