Bis-Man Transit Announces New CAT Bus Tracking Mobile App

New CAT App available
New CAT App available(KFYR-TV)
By Staff
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 11:42 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new bus tracking mobile app is now available for Bis-Man Transit riders.

Passengers can download the “Passio Go” app to their smartphones to view arrival times and bus locations in real time. The app is available for free download on Google Play or the App Store.

The app will also offer information about routes and schedules for the Capital Area Transit, and users can set arrival alerts and tag their personal routes.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era
A military veteran and his family got keys to their new home thanks to the Gary Sinise...
Military veteran gets keys to new home thanks to Gary Sinise Foundation

Latest News

Doug Burgum for America raised $3.4 million and spent $4.7 million from July through September.
Third quarter campaign finances update: Burgum donations hold steady, Montana Senate candidates post strong showings
Sheila Peterson, ND's Teacher of the Year
N.D. Teacher of the Year shares her success with coworkers
Night Report Extended (Sunday)
KFYR First News at Ten Weather 10/15/23
Senator Kevin Cramer sending off troops with the North Dakota National Guard's 817th Engineer...
Senator Kevin Cramer sends off ND troops to southern border