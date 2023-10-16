Bis-Man Transit Announces New CAT Bus Tracking Mobile App

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A new bus tracking mobile app is now available for Bis-Man Transit riders.

Passengers can download the “Passio Go” app to their smartphones to view arrival times and bus locations in real time. The app is available for free download on Google Play or the App Store.

The app will also offer information about routes and schedules for the Capital Area Transit, and users can set arrival alerts and tag their personal routes.

