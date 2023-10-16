BBPH and BPD to host drug take-back event Wednesday

Drop off unused medications
Drop off unused medications(MGN JPG w/ Credits)
By Elizabeth Shores
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 6:26 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have any unused prescriptions you no longer need, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is partnering with the Bismarck Police Department to host a drug take-back event.

It will be held this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Bismarck Senior Center.

Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Susan Kahler said the event helps prevent unused medications from potentially being abused by others.

She said proper disposal also ensures prescriptions aren’t getting mixed in with our water system, which could happen should you flush them down the toilet.

“It’s a great event. In the past couple of times we’ve held this, we’ve had over 30 pounds of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that were turned in,” Kahler said.

Kahler said any kind of medication, including inhalers and expired cough syrup can be turned in. However, syringes will not be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Accident
20-year-old Rugby man seriously injured, airlifted to hospital after crash Sunday morning
sturgeon
Sturgeon released into Pembina River for first time in NDGF’s history
Suzanne Somers arrives at the 29th annual Palm Springs International Film Festival on Tuesday,...
Actress Suzanne Somers, of ‘Three’s Company’ and ‘Step by Step,’ dies at 76
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
NDSU at UND football
No. 15 Fighting Hawks fly past No. 6 Bison 49-24, first win over NDSU in school’s D-I era

Latest News

First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Sportscast 10/16/23
First News at Six
KFYR First News at Six Weather 10/16/23
First News at Five
KFYR National Headlines 10/16/23
Local news, weather, and sports LIVE from our Minot, North Dakota studio.
Minot State volleyball coach placed on administrative leave
First News at Six
Hazen residents say they’re proud of how far Tigirlily Gold has come