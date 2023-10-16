BBPH and BPD to host drug take-back event Wednesday

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - If you have any unused prescriptions you no longer need, Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health is partnering with the Bismarck Police Department to host a drug take-back event.

It will be held this Wednesday at 10:00 a.m. at the Bismarck Senior Center.

Substance Abuse Prevention Coordinator Susan Kahler said the event helps prevent unused medications from potentially being abused by others.

She said proper disposal also ensures prescriptions aren’t getting mixed in with our water system, which could happen should you flush them down the toilet.

“It’s a great event. In the past couple of times we’ve held this, we’ve had over 30 pounds of unused prescriptions and over-the-counter medications that were turned in,” Kahler said.

Kahler said any kind of medication, including inhalers and expired cough syrup can be turned in. However, syringes will not be accepted.

Copyright 2023 KFYR. All rights reserved.