Theodore Roosevelt National Park reducing bison population in South Unit

Bison roundup in Theodore Roosevelt National Park Saturday morning
Bison roundup in Theodore Roosevelt National Park Saturday morning(Dean Rummel / SkySpyPhotos.com)
By Sara Berlinger
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 6:35 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
MEDORA, N.D. (KFYR) - Bison are being gathered in the South Unit of Theodore Roosevelt National Park this week in an effort to reduce the current population.

Park Deputy Superintendent Maureen McGee-Ballinger says they want to reduce the bison population from 700 to about 400.

She says they will remove animals of different ages and a helicopter is being used to herd them into a holding area.

McGee-Ballinger adds that bison removed from the park will be offered to tribes through the InterTribal Buffalo Council.

She says there is limited grazing space for the bison, so they have to capture bison periodically.

“It’s up to those tribes and the InterTribal Council to determine which tribes need them, and they use them for their historical, their cultural, their spiritual relationship, the tribes to the bison,” said McGee-Ballinger. “Some tribes are just starting herds, some of them are enhancing their herds, a variety of reasons that the tribes would utilize these animals.”

Visitors are not allowed in the area where the bison capture is taking place. McGee-Ballinger expects the process to be complete within the week.

Previous Coverage: Theodore Roosevelt National Park to reduce bison herd from 700 to 400 animals

