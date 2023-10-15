North Dakota weddings scale back, but costs are still up

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Future brides had the chance to get some ideas and plans together for their big day at the North Dakota Wedding Experience on Sunday in Bismarck.

The show had 70 vendors and acted as a one-stop shop for all brides to be as they could get everything done for their wedding at the show if they wanted.

Weddings change over time and couples add new things to the big day. Lacey Kuhn, the coordinator for the show, says she has seen a trend in North Dakota where couples are scaling back, but also adding things like different photo booth options. She says although some couples may be scaling back, others are continuing to spend.

“Weddings have scaled back quite a bit, but the average cost is probably around $30,000 here locally,” said Lacey Kuhn, event coordinator of ND Wedding Experience.

For couples trying to save some money on their wedding, it may be hard as many vendors have increased their prices. Former KFYR-TV reporter Joel Crane has been a wedding DJ for six years and says he has noticed this in his industry.

“We have raised our prices, but the last time we raised our prices was in 2020, so the last three years we have seen inflation skyrocket, that isn’t reflected in our prices. Even though maybe your photographer is going to cost a little bit more, maybe the venue is going to cost a little bit more, one thing that isn’t going to cost more is your DJ, at least if you book through us,” said Joel Crane, a wedding DJ with Powerplay DJ.

Crane says the size of a wedding depends on the couple. He says he has done weddings with 500 people and some with only 50 people in the last few years. If you missed this show, ND Wedding Experience will be having its spring show in April at the Bismarck Hotel.

