Flickertail Woodcarvers teach others about their craft at annual show

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - A club that focuses on the art of woodcarving and teaching others held their annual show this weekend that has been going on for more than half a century.

Flickertail Woodcarvers said the show has been going on for 53 years and originally began because they were looking to show their carvings to members of the community and bring other carvers in to increase awareness and get others interested in the club. The show features carvers from around the state, nationally, and even internationally. Aside from looking at members’ carvings, people could join in on a class ranging from chip carving to bark carving.

“We show off what we have carved over the past year and maybe even the last week. Some people are prolific at carving, and they will carve something every night and some people take their time. Everybody brings something different, and everyone brings things from a variety of years,” said Eric Gaasland, programming chair of Flickertail Woodcarvers.

Gaasland says the show is one of the few ways the club gets a lot of people in to see what they are doing, and they also have people selling tools and wood.

