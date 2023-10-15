Bismarck Market Fair aims to keep money local

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Members of the community had the chance to support local businesses on Saturday at the Bismarck Market Fair’s October show.

The market fair took a break over the summer and began its fall season in September. Bismarck Market Fair Co-Founder Kay Evenson says at this show they had 27 vendors and 42 booths that had items ranging from baked goods to jewelry. She says during the fall shows, people can expect to see a lot more of the garden products and more homemade jams and jellies. The fair started back in February, and since then, the founders have seen an increase in people at their shows. Their main goal is to keep money local.

“I want to keep the money here that is being spent in Burleigh County, or at least in the state. To keep things circulating here in our state, we are supporting our state, and it makes it so much easier for people to flourish and take care of their families if we can take care of them also,” said Evenson.

Their next shows are in November and December and they will take a break in January, but start back up in February. If you are interested in becoming a vendor, you can reach out by email at BismarckMarketFair@gmail.com or on Facebook.

